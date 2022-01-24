BlueRock sells 6.8ct diamond for $63,000

Yesterday News

BlueRock Diamonds has sold a 6.8 carat stone from the Kareevlei diamond mine in the Kimberley region of South Africa, for $63,186 in the January 2022 sale.

“We recently announced we had two potentially high-value stones to sell in the January tender and although one fell under our $50k disclosure threshold, we are delighted to have sold a 6.8 carat stone for $63,186,” said the-AIM listed diamond producer’s executive chairperson Mike Houston.

He said the January tender recorded an average price of $565 per carat compared to an average of $465 per carat, a year earlier.

Houston said the increase was a reflection of the continued overall quality of Kareevlei diamonds and the strong market demand seen so far in 2022.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





