Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
BlueRock sells 6.8ct diamond for $63,000
“We recently announced we had two potentially high-value stones to sell in the January tender and although one fell under our $50k disclosure threshold, we are delighted to have sold a 6.8 carat stone for $63,186,” said the-AIM listed diamond producer’s executive chairperson Mike Houston.
He said the January tender recorded an average price of $565 per carat compared to an average of $465 per carat, a year earlier.
Houston said the increase was a reflection of the continued overall quality of Kareevlei diamonds and the strong market demand seen so far in 2022.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished