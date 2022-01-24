Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Diamcor ships over 3,100 ct for first tender, sale of the year
It said these rough diamonds recovered from the processing of quarry material at its Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa will be tendered in Dubai in the coming weeks.
“We are pleased with this first delivery of rough diamonds for tender and sale in the quarter as we enter into 2022,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.
“It has been widely reported by mainstream financial media that supplies of rough diamonds are strained and majors such as De Beers have raised diamond prices by approximately 10% as we head into 2022.”
Meanwhile, Diamcor said it has the potential to further increase processing volumes moving forward through additional refinements and optimisation of the previously completed Phase 1 upgrades, and efforts continue to be advanced on the Phase 2 upgrades which are still targeted for completion by June 30, 2022.
“In addition to the efforts underway to increase processing volumes, the company is targeting the start of exploration and bulk sampling exercises on certain surrounding areas of the Project prior to the end of 2022,” the company said.
Diamcor said about 85% of the total surface area of the project has yet to be explored.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished