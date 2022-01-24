Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announced results of first diamond sale of 2022
During the Company's first sale of 2022, 181,851 carats were sold for total proceeds of $31.5 million (US$25.0 million) resulting in an average value of $173 per carat (US$137 per carat).
Adjusting for mix of goods sold, this result represents a run-of-mine price of $124 per carat (US$98 per carat).
Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With the strengthening in the rough diamond market that we saw throughout 2021, we expected the results of the first sale of the year to be favourable. These sales results put us on a solid footing as we head into a pivotal year."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished