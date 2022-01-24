Mountain Province Diamonds announced results of first diamond sale of 2022

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the results of its latest diamond sale in Antwerp, Belgium, which closed on January 21, 2022.

During the Company's first sale of 2022, 181,851 carats were sold for total proceeds of $31.5 million (US$25.0 million) resulting in an average value of $173 per carat (US$137 per carat).

Adjusting for mix of goods sold, this result represents a run-of-mine price of $124 per carat (US$98 per carat).

Mark Wall, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "With the strengthening in the rough diamond market that we saw throughout 2021, we expected the results of the first sale of the year to be favourable. These sales results put us on a solid footing as we head into a pivotal year."



