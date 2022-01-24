Stephen Lussier retires after 37 years with De Beers

26 january 2022 News

De Beers Group Executive Vice President for Brands and Consumer Markets Stephen Lussier is set to leave the diamond group on 1 April 2022 after 37 years with the company.

He will, however, contribute to De Beers as a strategic advisor and will continue to serve in his role as the chairperson of the Natural Diamond Council.

“Stephen’s contribution to De Beers and the entire diamond industry is singular and wide-reaching,” De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.

“For 37 years he has shaped the soul of our product and reminded us of the preciousness, beauty and positive impact of natural diamonds. We thank him for all he has done for De Beers, to which his name and legacy will be forever linked.”

Lussier will be succeeded by Marc Jacheet who brings a wealth of luxury goods, luxury jewellery, marketing and digital experience gained over a 25-year international career - most recently as President of Tiffany & Co. Europe, Middle East and Africa.

De Beers said Jacheet will join the group on 1 February 2022 as chief executive, De Beers Brands, and will join the De Beers Group Executive Committee with responsibility for the Brands & Consumer Markets business unit.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





