Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Stephen Lussier retires after 37 years with De Beers
He will, however, contribute to De Beers as a strategic advisor and will continue to serve in his role as the chairperson of the Natural Diamond Council.
“Stephen’s contribution to De Beers and the entire diamond industry is singular and wide-reaching,” De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver.
“For 37 years he has shaped the soul of our product and reminded us of the preciousness, beauty and positive impact of natural diamonds. We thank him for all he has done for De Beers, to which his name and legacy will be forever linked.”
Lussier will be succeeded by Marc Jacheet who brings a wealth of luxury goods, luxury jewellery, marketing and digital experience gained over a 25-year international career - most recently as President of Tiffany & Co. Europe, Middle East and Africa.
De Beers said Jacheet will join the group on 1 February 2022 as chief executive, De Beers Brands, and will join the De Beers Group Executive Committee with responsibility for the Brands & Consumer Markets business unit.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished