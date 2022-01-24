Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Chinese diamond miner under fire in Zim
They alleged that Anjin displaced the local communities from the mining area to Arda Transau in the country’s Manicaland Province, without fulfilling what it promised the villagers.
The diamond company was also accused of arbitrarily dismissing workers who are still owed severance packages.
They also alleged that Anjin failed to remit funds to the national treasury between 2011 and 2016 despite boasting of being the largest diamond mine in the world.
“The Chinese Ambassador should find time to tour the Chinese operations to observe the working conditions of the employees,” said the group.
“The Chinese investors in Zimbabwe should be accountable to local communities and open to public scrutiny, starting with their contracts, their taxes and beneficial ownership.”
They said the Marange community recently held a protest against Anjin resulting in 29 people, including the Headman being arrested.
However, Anjin fired back saying that it did not break any promises.
“The company relocated communities and provided all basic requirements after the Arda Transau project was handed over to the government of Zimbabwe for further administration,” it said.
Anjin claimed that it spent more than $83 million on the Arda Transau project.
It also said that it paid all of its taxes as required by the government of Zimbabwe upon sale of its diamonds through the Minerals Marketing of Zimbabwe.
Anjin further denied dismissing its former workers arbitrarily.
“It is on record that the company was forced to shut down by the former government when it ordered the consolidation of mining ventures in Marange in 2016,” said the diamond miner.
“Upon the forced closure, the company laid off all workers because it was no longer producing [diamonds]. However, all terminal salaries and benefits were paid off in compliance with the laws and practice in Zimbabwe.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished