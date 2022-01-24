Chinese diamond miner under fire in Zim

A grouping of Zimbabwe’s civil society, which consisted of 26 non-government organisations, has criticised Anjin Investments for leaving “deep scars” in the Marange diamond area.

They alleged that Anjin displaced the local communities from the mining area to Arda Transau in the country’s Manicaland Province, without fulfilling what it promised the villagers.

The diamond company was also accused of arbitrarily dismissing workers who are still owed severance packages.

They also alleged that Anjin failed to remit funds to the national treasury between 2011 and 2016 despite boasting of being the largest diamond mine in the world.

“The Chinese Ambassador should find time to tour the Chinese operations to observe the working conditions of the employees,” said the group.

“The Chinese investors in Zimbabwe should be accountable to local communities and open to public scrutiny, starting with their contracts, their taxes and beneficial ownership.”

They said the Marange community recently held a protest against Anjin resulting in 29 people, including the Headman being arrested.

However, Anjin fired back saying that it did not break any promises.

“The company relocated communities and provided all basic requirements after the Arda Transau project was handed over to the government of Zimbabwe for further administration,” it said.

Anjin claimed that it spent more than $83 million on the Arda Transau project.

It also said that it paid all of its taxes as required by the government of Zimbabwe upon sale of its diamonds through the Minerals Marketing of Zimbabwe.

Anjin further denied dismissing its former workers arbitrarily.

“It is on record that the company was forced to shut down by the former government when it ordered the consolidation of mining ventures in Marange in 2016,” said the diamond miner.

“Upon the forced closure, the company laid off all workers because it was no longer producing [diamonds]. However, all terminal salaries and benefits were paid off in compliance with the laws and practice in Zimbabwe.”



