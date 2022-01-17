Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
Yesterday
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Christie's Jewels Online to be held January 24 - February 9
The sale features a curated assemblage of fine jewelry ranging from Antique through Contemporary jewels to white diamonds and colored stones, as well as jeweled objects and clocks.
The sale showcases over 250 lots including designs by renowned jewelry houses including Angela Cummings, Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Marina B, Oscar Heyman & Brothers, Raymond Yard, René Boivin, Jean Schlumberger, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura.
Leading the sale is a diamond ring of 11.46 carats, offered without reserve ($200,000-300,000). Other notable diamonds included in this sale are a diamond ring of 5.05 carats ($100,000-150,000), also offered without reserve, and a pair of diamond earrings of 5.02 and 5.02 carats ($170,000-250,000).
Specially featured within the sale are selections from notable collections including the Blair Family Collection, the Collection of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Edward Guest II, the Collection of Mimi Adler, Property from the Estate of Jacqueline Leeds, and Jeweled Object D’art from the Collection of Countess Orietta Ascoli offering an assemblage of jeweled objects including clocks, scent bottles, desk accessories and evening bags.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished