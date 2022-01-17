Christie's Jewels Online to be held January 24 - February 9

Today News

Christie’s announced its first jewelry auction of 2022 - Jewels Online to be held January 24 - February 9.

The sale features a curated assemblage of fine jewelry ranging from Antique through Contemporary jewels to white diamonds and colored stones, as well as jeweled objects and clocks.

The sale showcases over 250 lots including designs by renowned jewelry houses including Angela Cummings, Buccellati, Bulgari, Cartier, Graff, Harry Winston, JAR, Marina B, Oscar Heyman & Brothers, Raymond Yard, René Boivin, Jean Schlumberger, Tiffany & Co., Van Cleef & Arpels and Verdura.

Leading the sale is a diamond ring of 11.46 carats, offered without reserve ($200,000-300,000). Other notable diamonds included in this sale are a diamond ring of 5.05 carats ($100,000-150,000), also offered without reserve, and a pair of diamond earrings of 5.02 and 5.02 carats ($170,000-250,000).

Specially featured within the sale are selections from notable collections including the Blair Family Collection, the Collection of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Edward Guest II, the Collection of Mimi Adler, Property from the Estate of Jacqueline Leeds, and Jeweled Object D’art from the Collection of Countess Orietta Ascoli offering an assemblage of jeweled objects including clocks, scent bottles, desk accessories and evening bags.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





