Maison Boucheron partners with Sarine for a new jewelry line

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced that French High Jewellery Maison Boucheron, owned by Kering Group (KER.PA), is launching a new bridal jewelry line, for which it has partnered with Sarine to provide Boucheron-branded diamond reports "powered by Sarine".

The co-branded reports include comprehensive information tracking the diamond from its natural rough form through the comprehensive process of transformation into the final jewel, documenting its mining and processing by Boucheron’s meticulously selected supply chain eco-system, with actual visual presentations of the diamond throughout the process and in its final polished form, along with detailed 4C’s grading of the diamond using Sarine’sindustry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Hélène Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron, stated that “Our vision is to lead the jewellery market in its effort to a more sustainable world. We are glad to have Sarine join our ecosystem and share the same values of innovation, honesty and ever-seeking improvement. Finally, providing our customers with a digital representation of the diamond containing all the information about its parameters and history, in our brand language, is an important step for us and will be essential in a world where both physical and digital exist."

David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented, ”We are honored and excited to have Boucheron as the first luxury brand that has chosen to partner with Sarine in diamond grading and traceability. We believe that sustainability is of the utmost importance and are pleased we can contribute to ensuring that our industry can demonstrate it is upholding much-needed standards.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





