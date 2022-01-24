Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
Maison Boucheron partners with Sarine for a new jewelry line
The co-branded reports include comprehensive information tracking the diamond from its natural rough form through the comprehensive process of transformation into the final jewel, documenting its mining and processing by Boucheron’s meticulously selected supply chain eco-system, with actual visual presentations of the diamond throughout the process and in its final polished form, along with detailed 4C’s grading of the diamond using Sarine’sindustry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
Hélène Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron, stated that “Our vision is to lead the jewellery market in its effort to a more sustainable world. We are glad to have Sarine join our ecosystem and share the same values of innovation, honesty and ever-seeking improvement. Finally, providing our customers with a digital representation of the diamond containing all the information about its parameters and history, in our brand language, is an important step for us and will be essential in a world where both physical and digital exist."
David Block, CEO of Sarine Technologies, commented, ”We are honored and excited to have Boucheron as the first luxury brand that has chosen to partner with Sarine in diamond grading and traceability. We believe that sustainability is of the utmost importance and are pleased we can contribute to ensuring that our industry can demonstrate it is upholding much-needed standards.”
