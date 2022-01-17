Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
Yesterday
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
SDB entices all diamond companies in Mumbai to conduct business from its offices
In a circular issued to its members, the SDB committee has stated that the members completely winding up their polished diamond trading from Mumbai will feature in the ‘leading members’ list on the huge display at the reception area of the SDB. Also, the members starting the polished diamond trading from SDB in the first phase will be provided with a 100% exemption from the payment of monthly maintenance for six months.
Vallabh Lakhani, Chairman, Surat Diamond Bourse, said, ‘We have come up with this scheme to boost Surat Diamond Bourse business. Most of the diamond companies are ready to close down in Mumbai and run it entirely from Surat because of this scheme.’
A diamantaire requesting anonymity told TNIE: "SDB is three times bigger than its counterpart BDB in Mumbai. With about 4,200 offices, SDB will be the world’s largest diamond bourse. The circular issued by the SDB committee will entice many traders to vacate their offices at BDB and start their business from SDB before December-31, 2022. BDB in Mumbai will be deserted before December-31. Since all the big, small, and medium diamond offices will be at SDB, the merchants from Mumbai will shift to Surat for doing business.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished