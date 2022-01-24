Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
24 january 2022
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
RioZim considers VFSE listing – report
“[The miner] is seriously considering all options available to it under the legal framework of the country and will move in consonance with such opportunities,” Bloomberg quoted company spokesperson Wilson Gwatiringa.
He said the decision to list on the VFSE would require shareholder approval, but it was “neither been proposed or voted upon”.
Bindura Nickel and Caledonia Mining are also planning to list on the bourse.
VFEX offers tax exemptions on capital gains and the ability to repatriate funds from Zimbabwe.
RioZim is planning to invest $450 million to expand its RZM Murowa diamond mine.
RZM Murowa recorded a 43% drop in output in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period, a year earlier.
The low diamond production was a result of processing low-grade ores from the K1 pit after the high-grade K2 pit reached pit life.
RZM Murowa produced 240 000 carats in the first six months of 2021, representing a 4% decline from the comparative period's 250 000 carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished