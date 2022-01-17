Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
Yesterday
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Burgundy Diamond Mines purchases more fancy colour rough diamonds
The company is purchasing a parcel of approximately 350 carats of between two and five-carat stones produced in 2009 at the former Ellendale Mine. The diamonds had been sold by previous owners Gem Diamonds in 2009 to an Antwerp diamantaire, who had kept them in stock before agreeing to sell them to Burgundy.
Burgundy is also buying a parcel of around 150 carats of Fancy Yellow rough diamonds from the Arctic Canadian Diamond Company. The total investment for the raw diamond parcels is around $4.5 million, with Burgundy predicting that the diamonds would sell for several multiples of the amount paid by the company. The purchases follow the company’s first acquisition of rough diamonds announced in September.
Burgundy Managing Director and CEO Peter Ravenscroft said: “The purchase of these two parcels of rough diamonds represents continued execution of our strategy to produce revenue from cutting and polishing third-party rough diamonds while building towards our in-house production. Accessing an outstanding parcel of stones produced from the former Ellendale Mine has the added advantage of establishing our processes in preparation for our production, and also showcasing these highly prized Fancy Yellow diamonds as part of our ultra-luxury brand offering.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished