"Unique Russia" to be held at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow

Today News

The 2nd Art and Industrial Exhibition-Forum, "Unique Russia" will be held at the Gostiny Dvor Exhibition Center in Moscow from January 27 to February 13, 2022.

The exhibition will feature a wide range of art projects, including jewelry and antiques. The program of the exhibition also includes business meetings, interactive installations, master classes, a concert program, and fashion shows.

The year 2022 was declared by Vladimir Putin, President of Russia as the Year of Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of Russia. The "Unique Russia" exhibition and forum will be the first large-scale event of the exhibition format within this year. The Forum is supported by the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, and the Federal Agency for Nationalities of Russia.

"Unique Russia" will feature antiques from private collections of different periods, lacquer miniature, enamel art, bone carving, unique products made of wood, metal, stone, and porcelain (more than 20 categories in total). The event will include the “Blade” exhibition of designer weapons, "Heritage and Traditions" exhibition of folk-art crafts, and "RusArtStyle" exhibition of IT technologies in the field of arts.

"Unique Russia" will also display the goods produced by the country’s famous companies, including Khokhloma, Palekh, Gzhel, Rostov enamel, and Kaliningrad amber.

The Russian Geographical Society, the Union of Blacksmiths of Russia, the International Art Fund, the Creative Union of Artists of Decorative and Applied Art, the Museum of Decorative and Applied Art, the Museum of Gems, etc. will present their creative projects.

The program of the exhibition also includes the awarding ceremony of the jewelry competition named after Carl Faberge. In addition, the JUNWEX Premium exhibition and competition will present its jewelry masterpieces, which will bring together the creators of premium jewelry from all over Russia.

The organizers of "Unique Russia" include INTELLECT INVEST LLC, the Association of Folk-Art Crafts, Craftsmen and Artists "Heritage and Traditions" with the support and participation of the Fund for the Development of the Art Industry and Jewelry.

The partners of the event are Gokhran of Russia, Russian Geographical Society, Creative Union of Artists of Decorative and Applied Art, Chamber of Crafts, International Art Fund, All-Russian Museum of Decorative and Applied Art, Union of Blacksmiths, Guild of Gunsmiths, and others.



Galina Semyonova for Rough&Polished





