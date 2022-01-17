Signet Jewelers reports strong holiday season results

Signet Jewelers Limited ("Signet"), the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, announced its preliminary sales for the nine weeks ended January 1, 2022 ("Holiday Season").

Signet's preliminary total sales for the Holiday Season were $2.4 billion, up 30.4% to last year. Preliminary same store sales (SSS) grew 25.2% year over year and 35.1% on a 2-year basis. eCommerce sales were up $52.1 million year over year and brick and mortar sales were up $499.9 million.

"We are confident in our strategy and believe we are building sustainable advantages to continue to outpace growth in the jewelry category, gain share and expand operating margin over time," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer.

"Reflecting this strong performance and confidence in our business, today we're announcing a $500 million expansion to the remaining $184 million available under the existing share repurchase program. Within this, we intend to enter into a $250 million accelerated share repurchase agreement after which $434 million would remain under our multi-year program," said Joan Hilson, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished









