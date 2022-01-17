Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
Today
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Signet Jewelers reports strong holiday season results
Signet's preliminary total sales for the Holiday Season were $2.4 billion, up 30.4% to last year. Preliminary same store sales (SSS) grew 25.2% year over year and 35.1% on a 2-year basis. eCommerce sales were up $52.1 million year over year and brick and mortar sales were up $499.9 million.
"We are confident in our strategy and believe we are building sustainable advantages to continue to outpace growth in the jewelry category, gain share and expand operating margin over time," said Virginia C. Drosos, Chief Executive Officer.
"Reflecting this strong performance and confidence in our business, today we're announcing a $500 million expansion to the remaining $184 million available under the existing share repurchase program. Within this, we intend to enter into a $250 million accelerated share repurchase agreement after which $434 million would remain under our multi-year program," said Joan Hilson, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished