TAGS selected for conducting diamond auctions in Angola by SODIAM Board

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales Ltd (TAGS) has been selected by the Board of Directors of Sodiam EP, Angola, as an advisory body in organizing and conducting diamond auctions (tenders) in Luanda, Angola, according to an announcement by TAGS.

As per the statement, TAGS was selected from over 20 leading companies in the field of diamond auctions/tenders from all the leading diamond centres. TAGS also said that it is honoured to be allowed to assist the Angolan Government in the establishment of a transparent and effective marketing solution for their production.

TAGS is confident that their broad range of expertise, coupled with their state-of-the-art online capability, will assure the successful establishment of a world-class facility in Angola, and provide the Angolan Government with the opportunity to develop a global customer base.

TAGS claims that its selection is underpinned by the practical experience the company has gained in the evolution, growth and successful execution of auctions/tenders at the Dubai Diamond Exchange.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





