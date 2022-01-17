Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
ALROSA produces 32.4 mln carats of rough diamonds in 2021
The company's diamond production for the full year of 2021 was 32.4 million carats, which is 8% more than in 2020. Growth in diamond output was mainly due to higher production at the Verkhne-Munskoye Diamond Field and Nyurba Mining and Processing Division.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, ALROSA sold 9.4 million carats of rough, including 0.5 million carats purchased from Gokhran in the third quarter. The company attributed the 45% decline in sales to a high base effect in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the lowest level of diamond inventory available for sale since mid-2021. Diamond sales revenue in the fourth quarter was $895 million (-5% QoQ and -27% YoY), including $844 million from rough sales and $51 million from polished sales.
For the full year of 2021, the company's sales amounted to 45.5 million carats, including 1.4 million carats purchased from Gokhran and 11.7 million carats from previously accumulated stocks. Revenue for the year increased 49% to $4,169 million, including $3,977 million from rough sales and $192 million from polished sales.
“Demand for rough diamonds outstrips the supply. Following the completion of the Diwali celebration, cutters in India have ramped up production to prepare for jewelry companies' restocking in Q1 2022 on the heels of the Christmas season sales. The decline in diamond supply since mid-2021 due to inventories reaching minimum levels and producers’ limited capacity (mid-term production volumes are estimated at 110–120 m ct vs the pre-pandemic levels of 140–150 m ct) coupled with high jewelry demand is a boon for prices,” the company said in a commentary on the results.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished