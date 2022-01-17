Improved global demand lifts Namibia diamond production index

Improved global demand has helped bolster Namibia’s Diamond Production Index, which rose by 5.4% in November 2021, according to media reports.

New Era quoted Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) as saying that the November jump was compared to marginal growth of 1.6% in October 2021.

It said the index also leapt by 3.3% on an annual basis.

“The increase registered on a monthly basis in the production of diamonds was mainly due to an increase in the global demand,” said NSA in a report.

It said Namibia produced 148,165 carats in November 2021 from the previous month’s 140,565 carats.

Diamond mining in Namibia is dominated by De Beers, which operates in partnership with the government.

De Beers said last October that Namibia production increased by 65% to 400 000 carats in the third quarter from 242 000 carats, a year earlier.

The increase reflected the suspension of the marine fleet in the third quarter of 2020, as part of the response to lower demand at that time.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





