Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
Today
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Improved global demand lifts Namibia diamond production index
New Era quoted Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) as saying that the November jump was compared to marginal growth of 1.6% in October 2021.
It said the index also leapt by 3.3% on an annual basis.
“The increase registered on a monthly basis in the production of diamonds was mainly due to an increase in the global demand,” said NSA in a report.
It said Namibia produced 148,165 carats in November 2021 from the previous month’s 140,565 carats.
Diamond mining in Namibia is dominated by De Beers, which operates in partnership with the government.
De Beers said last October that Namibia production increased by 65% to 400 000 carats in the third quarter from 242 000 carats, a year earlier.
The increase reflected the suspension of the marine fleet in the third quarter of 2020, as part of the response to lower demand at that time.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished