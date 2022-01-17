SODIAM selects specialised service providers for Angola diamond exchange

Angola National Diamond Trading Company, SODIAM has selected companies that will boil diamonds and host tenders for the soon-to-be-established Angola Diamond Exchange.

The country opened the selection process in May 2021.

SODIAM said selected First Element for the diamond boiling unit and Trans-Atlantic Gems Sales for the Diamond Tenders.

It received several proposals from Angolan companies as well as from internationally-recognized companies operating in markets such as South Africa, Belgium, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, and Israel.

“This process reinforces Angola's and SODIAM’s commitment to the transparency in the scope of the ongoing reforms in the diamond subsector, as well as in the introduction of new dynamics, functionalities, and technologies, with international excellence standards, which will add value to the diamond trading system through the future Angola Diamond Exchange,” said SODIAM board chairperson Eugenio Bravo da Rosa.

Angola is planning to open the diamond exchange mid-year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





