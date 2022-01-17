Exclusive
Is it worth buying a diamond ring?
Today, the internet provides a piece of free-flowing information to everyone worldwide. Keeping the prices of any product secret is near to impossible. Social media and consumer feedbacks are challenging for a company to set prices on their own. The...
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Industry’s first B2B event ‘JGT Dubai’ slated for 22 to 24 Feb, 2022
David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia said: “We are thrilled to kickstart the global jewellery event calendar with a premier marketplace featuring best-in-class exhibitors in Dubai, one of the most exciting cities in the world.” The three-day fair will bring together suppliers from Belgium, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Israel, Turkey, the UAE and other key sourcing destinations under one roof.
Jointly staged by Informa Markets Jewellery and IEG, JGT Dubai has received wide industry support, including that of official partner, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre); industry partner, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), and trade associations encompassing virtually every aspect of the sector.
“It is with great pride that we are preparing to turn the spotlight on JGT Dubai, an event that is making its debut on the annual calendar of international jewellery events, representing, from the very outset, a strategic business multiplier in the Middle East area for the sector’s global players,” says Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, Italy’s leading trade show operator for B2B gold and jewellery events.
The fair is further enhanced by two world-class gatherings, namely the highly anticipated Dubai Diamond Conference organised by DMCC, and Informa Markets Jewellery’s Jewellery World Awards (JWA) presentation ceremony. Both events will be held on 21 February.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished