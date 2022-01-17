Industry’s first B2B event ‘JGT Dubai’ slated for 22 to 24 Feb, 2022

The inaugural edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai), the industry’s first in-person B2B event of the year will take place from 22 to 24 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia said: “We are thrilled to kickstart the global jewellery event calendar with a premier marketplace featuring best-in-class exhibitors in Dubai, one of the most exciting cities in the world.” The three-day fair will bring together suppliers from Belgium, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Israel, Turkey, the UAE and other key sourcing destinations under one roof.

Jointly staged by Informa Markets Jewellery and IEG, JGT Dubai has received wide industry support, including that of official partner, DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre); industry partner, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), and trade associations encompassing virtually every aspect of the sector.

“It is with great pride that we are preparing to turn the spotlight on JGT Dubai, an event that is making its debut on the annual calendar of international jewellery events, representing, from the very outset, a strategic business multiplier in the Middle East area for the sector’s global players,” says Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, Italy’s leading trade show operator for B2B gold and jewellery events.

The fair is further enhanced by two world-class gatherings, namely the highly anticipated Dubai Diamond Conference organised by DMCC, and Informa Markets Jewellery’s Jewellery World Awards (JWA) presentation ceremony. Both events will be held on 21 February.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





