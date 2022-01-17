India’s c&p diamond exports up 2.85% in December 2021; rough imports too up by 19.31%

India’s export of cut & polished diamonds at $ 1770.61 mn in Dec 2021 recorded a growth of 2.85 per cent as compared to $ 1721.61 mn for the Dec 2020.

Rough diamond imports for Dec 2021 registered $ 2098.49 mn as compared to $1758.85 for Dec 2020, a growth of 19.31 per cent.

Imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 147.67 mn in Dec 2021 shows a growth of 22.18 per cent as compared to $ 120.87 mn for Dec. 2020.

For the period Apr 2021 - Dec 2021, the gross exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 18007.24 mn indicates a growth of 69.3 per cent as compared to $ 10633.11 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The Imports of cut & polished diamonds for Apl 21-Dec 2021 at $ 1015.65 mn shows a decline of 28.74% as compared to $ 1425.19 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The imports of cut & polished diamonds in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at $ 273.77 mn shows a growth of 74.86 % for Apr 2021 – Dec 2021 as compared to $ 156.57 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The Imports of cut & polished diamonds in SEZ during Apl 2021 – Dec 2021 at $ 741.88 mn shows a decline of 41.52% as compared to $ 1268.62 mn for the same period of the previous year

Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 13610.78 mn in Apl 2021 - Dec 2021 shows a growth of 100.68% compared with the imports at $ 6782.33 mn for the same period of the previous year. In volume terms, gross Import of rough diamonds at 128.79 mn carats during Apr 2021 - Dec 2021 has shown a growth of 59.310% compared with the imports at 808.4 lakhs carats during the same period of the previous year.

For the period Apr 2021 - Dec 2021, the export of Polished Lab-Grown Diamonds at $ 923.13 mn shows the growth of 119.92% over the comparative figure of $ 419.76 mn for the same period of the previous year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



