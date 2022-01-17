Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
India’s c&p diamond exports up 2.85% in December 2021; rough imports too up by 19.31%
Rough diamond imports for Dec 2021 registered $ 2098.49 mn as compared to $1758.85 for Dec 2020, a growth of 19.31 per cent.
Imports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 147.67 mn in Dec 2021 shows a growth of 22.18 per cent as compared to $ 120.87 mn for Dec. 2020.
For the period Apr 2021 - Dec 2021, the gross exports of cut & polished diamonds at $ 18007.24 mn indicates a growth of 69.3 per cent as compared to $ 10633.11 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The Imports of cut & polished diamonds for Apl 21-Dec 2021 at $ 1015.65 mn shows a decline of 28.74% as compared to $ 1425.19 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The imports of cut & polished diamonds in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at $ 273.77 mn shows a growth of 74.86 % for Apr 2021 – Dec 2021 as compared to $ 156.57 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The Imports of cut & polished diamonds in SEZ during Apl 2021 – Dec 2021 at $ 741.88 mn shows a decline of 41.52% as compared to $ 1268.62 mn for the same period of the previous year
Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 13610.78 mn in Apl 2021 - Dec 2021 shows a growth of 100.68% compared with the imports at $ 6782.33 mn for the same period of the previous year. In volume terms, gross Import of rough diamonds at 128.79 mn carats during Apr 2021 - Dec 2021 has shown a growth of 59.310% compared with the imports at 808.4 lakhs carats during the same period of the previous year.
For the period Apr 2021 - Dec 2021, the export of Polished Lab-Grown Diamonds at $ 923.13 mn shows the growth of 119.92% over the comparative figure of $ 419.76 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished