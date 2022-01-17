GJEPC proposes recommendations for the upcoming India’s Union Budget 2022-23

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India has proposed a series of measures under the Gems & Jewellery Package as part of recommendations for the upcoming Union Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Some of the major aspects of budget representation are duty cuts primarily for gold, cut and polished diamonds, precious and semi-precious gemstones as below:

- Amendment in taxation provisions to allow the sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zone in Mumbai

- Clarification on Online Equalisation Levy for B2B International Diamond Auctions

- Extension of the sunset clause for SEZ units as it would allow the SEZ units to stay competitive in the International Markets

- Reduction in import duty on Cut and Polished Diamonds from 7.5% to 2.5%

- Reduction of import duty on cut and polished precious and semi-precious gemstones from 7.5% to 2.5%

- Removal of Basic Customs Duty of 0.50% on rough color gemstones

- Reduction in import duty on precious metals (gold, silver, platinum) from 7.5% to 4%

- Roll out of Tax Refund to Tourist (TRT) Scheme in India for Tourists leaving India with the Jewellery purchased while on a visit

- Introduction of Job Work Model in Diamonds, Precious and Semi-Precious stones

- Introduction of “Rates & Taxes Refund” Mechanism through EDI system similar to GST refund

- Import duty Charged on Sawn Diamonds imported under KPCS.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



