New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
GJEPC proposes recommendations for the upcoming India’s Union Budget 2022-23
Some of the major aspects of budget representation are duty cuts primarily for gold, cut and polished diamonds, precious and semi-precious gemstones as below:
- Amendment in taxation provisions to allow the sale of rough diamonds in Special Notified Zone in Mumbai
- Clarification on Online Equalisation Levy for B2B International Diamond Auctions
- Extension of the sunset clause for SEZ units as it would allow the SEZ units to stay competitive in the International Markets
- Reduction in import duty on Cut and Polished Diamonds from 7.5% to 2.5%
- Reduction of import duty on cut and polished precious and semi-precious gemstones from 7.5% to 2.5%
- Removal of Basic Customs Duty of 0.50% on rough color gemstones
- Reduction in import duty on precious metals (gold, silver, platinum) from 7.5% to 4%
- Roll out of Tax Refund to Tourist (TRT) Scheme in India for Tourists leaving India with the Jewellery purchased while on a visit
- Introduction of Job Work Model in Diamonds, Precious and Semi-Precious stones
- Introduction of “Rates & Taxes Refund” Mechanism through EDI system similar to GST refund
- Import duty Charged on Sawn Diamonds imported under KPCS.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished