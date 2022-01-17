Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Robots start sorting diamonds at ALROSA
The main advantage of the devices is their versatility and speed. One such device is capable of sorting up to six diamonds per second. To determine the different colors of gems by the method of videography they can be divided into 12 groups.
According to Andrey Petrov, the head of the mechanized sorting section of the Yakut Diamond Trading Enterprise (YAPTA) of ALROSA, before the diamonds arrive for mechanized sorting, they undergo chemical purification, dimension control and arrive directly at the mechanical sorting section, where they pass the sorting stage on automatic machines.
However, large raw materials still require human eyes.
Experts note the high performance of the new technology. If earlier the whole step-by-step sorting process took quite a long time, today it has been significantly accelerated and allows you to bring diamonds to the market faster and better.
By the end of 2022, YAPTA ALROSA expects to receive a batch of weight sorting devices, as well as equipment for sorting the smallest raw materials.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished