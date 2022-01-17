Robots start sorting diamonds at ALROSA

ALROSA uses robots to sort diamonds by color, quality and shape, 1sn.ru reports.

The main advantage of the devices is their versatility and speed. One such device is capable of sorting up to six diamonds per second. To determine the different colors of gems by the method of videography they can be divided into 12 groups.

According to Andrey Petrov, the head of the mechanized sorting section of the Yakut Diamond Trading Enterprise (YAPTA) of ALROSA, before the diamonds arrive for mechanized sorting, they undergo chemical purification, dimension control and arrive directly at the mechanical sorting section, where they pass the sorting stage on automatic machines.

However, large raw materials still require human eyes.

Experts note the high performance of the new technology. If earlier the whole step-by-step sorting process took quite a long time, today it has been significantly accelerated and allows you to bring diamonds to the market faster and better.

By the end of 2022, YAPTA ALROSA expects to receive a batch of weight sorting devices, as well as equipment for sorting the smallest raw materials.



