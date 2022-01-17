Messika to debut in Centurion Jewelry Show on 30, January 2022

Maison Messika was founded in Paris in 2005 by Valérie Messika, daughter of diamantaire André Messika.

By designing innovative shapes with delicate materials that highlight femininity, she has invented an original language for diamonds, and imposes her contemporary style on a whole new generation searching for modernity.

In 2013, Messika opened its first Flagship Store on one of the most luxurious streets in Paris, at 259, rue Saint-Honoré.

Messika can be found in more than 55 countries and 450 points of sale.

Soon, Messika will exhibit for the first time at The Centurion Jewelry Show at The Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, in the Kaibab Room, Salon MR-8.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished





