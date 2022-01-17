B2Gold achieves record production

Today News

B2Gold achieved a record annual total gold production of just above 1 million ounces in 2021, marking the thirteenth consecutive year of record annual total production.

The company’s consolidated 2021 gold production from three operating mines was 987,595 ounces, while 59, 819 ounces came from Calibre Mining.

B2Gold had projected to produce between 965,000 and 995,000 ounces during the period.

Its Masbate mine in the Philippines produced 222 227 oz and Otjikoto in Namibia produced 197 573 oz, while Fekola in Mali recorded an output of 567 795 oz.

B2Gold has projected an output of between 900 000 oz and 1.05-million ounces, including 40 000 oz to 50 000 oz attributable from Calibre, in 2022.

B2Gold has budgeted $65-million for exploration in Finland, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe and several new regions.

Meanwhile, the miner’s full-year 2021, consolidated gold revenue was $1.76 billion on sales of 981,401 ounces at an average realised gold price of $1,796 per ounce, compared to $1.79 billion on sales of 1,006,455 ounces at an average realised gold price of $1,777 per ounce in 2020.

It said the slight decrease in gold revenue was attributable to the lower ounces sold, partially offset by a 1% impact from the increase in the average realised gold price.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





