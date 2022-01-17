Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
B2Gold achieves record production
The company’s consolidated 2021 gold production from three operating mines was 987,595 ounces, while 59, 819 ounces came from Calibre Mining.
B2Gold had projected to produce between 965,000 and 995,000 ounces during the period.
Its Masbate mine in the Philippines produced 222 227 oz and Otjikoto in Namibia produced 197 573 oz, while Fekola in Mali recorded an output of 567 795 oz.
B2Gold has projected an output of between 900 000 oz and 1.05-million ounces, including 40 000 oz to 50 000 oz attributable from Calibre, in 2022.
B2Gold has budgeted $65-million for exploration in Finland, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe and several new regions.
Meanwhile, the miner’s full-year 2021, consolidated gold revenue was $1.76 billion on sales of 981,401 ounces at an average realised gold price of $1,796 per ounce, compared to $1.79 billion on sales of 1,006,455 ounces at an average realised gold price of $1,777 per ounce in 2020.
It said the slight decrease in gold revenue was attributable to the lower ounces sold, partially offset by a 1% impact from the increase in the average realised gold price.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished