New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Angola revises 2022 diamond output target
Xinhua quoted company chief executive Jose Ganga Junior as saying that they initially expected to produce 13.8 million carats of diamonds this year worth about $1.9 billion.
He said the revision was due to the "current context and market prices".
"The information we have today, in terms of diamonds, points to a certain contraction in terms of prices, which is why we prefer to be a little conservative, but if we manage to obtain substantially higher prices, we will all applaud," Ganga Junior was quoted as saying at a press conference.
Angola produced 6.5 million carats of rough diamonds in the first 10 months of 2021.
The country had a target of producing 9.1 million carats last year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished