Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Richemont announced further sales grow acceleration in Q3 2021
Sales rose by 32% versus the prior year period driven by double-digit increases in all regions, channels and business areas, in a relatively supportive economic environment.
The Americas led the growth with sales up by 55%, followed by Europe and Middle East and Africa, where sales grew by 42% and 30%, respectively. Japan and Asia Pacific saw sales increase by 22% and 18%, respectively, with China consolidating at a high level of +7%. Regional sales mix continued to be further rebalanced with Asia Pacific accounting for 38% of Group sales, followed by Europe and the Americas, at 25% and 23% of Group sales, respectively. Japan and Middle East and Africa each contributed 7% of Group sales.
Retail generated the strongest channel performance, with sales up by 45%, followed by online retail sales up by 19% and wholesale sales up by 14%. Direct sales to consumers have further strengthened to reach 78% of Group sales compared to 75% in the prior year period.
The Jewellery Maisons were the strongest performing business area, with sales increasing by 38%, immediately followed by the Group's Other business area (primarily our Fashion & Accessories Maisons) with sales up by 37%. The Specialist Watchmakers also performed markedly well with sales increasing by 25% while the Online Distributors posted 15% sales growth.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished