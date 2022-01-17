Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
One of the world largest faceted black diamonds – 555.55 carats – on view at Dubai Diamond Exchange
The 555.55 carat and 55 facet stone, which is being seen by the public for the first time in Dubai, was also viewed by leading diamond trading companies from Dubai and around the world at the exclusive viewing organised by Sotheby’s at the DDE.
The world’s largest faceted diamond of any kind to appear at auction will travel from Dubai to Los Angeles and London for exhibition, before being set for a single-lot online auction in February.
Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC holding the Enigma Image credit: DMCC
“The Enigma” is thought to be the largest faceted natural colour black diamond in the world, reported by Gubelin and the Gemological Institute of America as of 2004. It was also listed as the largest cut diamond of any kind in the world in the 2006 Guinness Book of World Records.
The design of the stone is inspired by the Middle Eastern palm-shaped symbol, the Hamsa, which is associated with the number five and is a sign of protection, power and strength.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “We are proud to have hosted the exclusive viewing of such an exceptional diamond at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, which is testament to the strength and rapid growth of Dubai as a global diamond hub. After such a successful 2021, which saw the DDE host 68 tenders of diamonds and precious stones, we are delighted with how this year has started and are looking forward to welcoming the global diamond community to the Dubai Diamond Conference next month. Dubai has become synonymous with the trade of this precious stone, and I am confident that we are building an ecosystem that will grow into the leading diamond trading hub in the world.”
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished