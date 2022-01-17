One of the world largest faceted black diamonds – 555.55 carats – on view at Dubai Diamond Exchange

Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC holding the Enigma Image credit: DMCC

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) hosted an exclusive viewing of an extremely rare black diamond named “The Enigma” at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).The 555.55 carat and 55 facet stone, which is being seen by the public for the first time in Dubai, was also viewed by leading diamond trading companies from Dubai and around the world at the exclusive viewing organised by Sotheby’s at the DDE.The world’s largest faceted diamond of any kind to appear at auction will travel from Dubai to Los Angeles and London for exhibition, before being set for a single-lot online auction in February.“The Enigma” is thought to be the largest faceted natural colour black diamond in the world, reported by Gubelin and the Gemological Institute of America as of 2004. It was also listed as the largest cut diamond of any kind in the world in the 2006 Guinness Book of World Records.The design of the stone is inspired by the Middle Eastern palm-shaped symbol, the Hamsa, which is associated with the number five and is a sign of protection, power and strength.Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “We are proud to have hosted the exclusive viewing of such an exceptional diamond at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, which is testament to the strength and rapid growth of Dubai as a global diamond hub. After such a successful 2021, which saw the DDE host 68 tenders of diamonds and precious stones, we are delighted with how this year has started and are looking forward to welcoming the global diamond community to the Dubai Diamond Conference next month. Dubai has become synonymous with the trade of this precious stone, and I am confident that we are building an ecosystem that will grow into the leading diamond trading hub in the world.”