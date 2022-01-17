Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
India’s GJC seeks pro-consumer initiatives through its Budget recommendations
The business has been slack due to lockdowns and curbs on the retail sector; customers are not spending much on jewellery; and the MSME jewellers, craftsmen and artisans are not able to claim any respite or relaxation despite their growing woes and stress. GJC, therefore, has suggested to the Union Finance Minister to reduce the rate of GST to 1.25%; raise PAN card limit citing that many households in rural India do not hold PAN cards; issue suitable clarification on the minimum quantity of Gold which an individual can deposit under the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS), without being questioned by any departmental authorities; and also requested that the EMI facility for the purchase of 22K gold jewellery should be allowed to the Gems & Jewellery industry which in turn shall lead to substantial growth of the business of the industry post-pandemic.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished