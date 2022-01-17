Russia’s Ministry of Finance publishes data on production of gold and silver in the country in January-November

New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...

LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...

Everything is design and design is everything Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...

Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...