Caledonia exceeds its revised full-year production guidance

Caledonia Mining produced 67 476 oz of gold at its Blanket mine, in Zimbabwe last year, which exceeded its revised full-year production guidance.

It said 2021 output was 17% higher compared to 2020.

The miner recorded output of 18 604 oz in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 24% compared to 15 012 oz produced in the previous year.

“This has been an outstanding performance and a tremendous team effort. I would like to thank all our employees for their hard work in achieving this result and that we were able to exceed our revised annual production guidance,” said company chief executive Steve Curtis.

“The commissioning of the Central Shaft, record gold production, along with a continued commitment to safety, all in one year, is an outstanding achievement and testament to the quality of the Caledonia technical team.”

Caledonia said gold production for 2022 is expected to be between 73 000 oz and 80 000 oz.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





