New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Petra boosts H1 revenue, output
The increase was driven by an improved sale of exceptional stones totalling $77.9 million from the previous year’s $40.4 million.
Petra said the first half revenue also benefited from realised diamond prices on a like-for-like basis is up about 16% compared to the preceding six-month period to 30 June 2021.
The miner, however, said sales volumes eased 7% compared to the comparative period when significantly higher volumes were sold, mostly off-tender, following the inventory build witnessed late in the fiscal year 2020 after the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
Tender volumes and resultant diamond inventories have now normalised in line with normal tender timings, it said.
Meanwhile, Petra said its first-half production totalled about 1,77 million carats compared to 1,74 million carats, a year earlier.
“During the period, Williamson resumed production, having been on care and maintenance since April 2020, while steps to address both the prior waste ingress at Finsch as well as the convergence of a tunnel at Cullinan have yielded positive results,” it said.
Petra said Cullinan is still expected to deliver on its annual guidance for the fiscal year 2022 of between 1.7 million carats and 1.9 million carats.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished