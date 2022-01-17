Tiffany & Co presents a new jewelry collection

Image credit: Tiffany & Co

Tiffany & Co, part of the LVMH group, has released a new jewelry collection called Tiffany Knot.The new jewelry line, which has joined the list of iconic Tiffany & Co projects, is conceived as a tribute to New York, where Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his brand in 1837.As a design basis, the nodes of wire fences were taken, which are one of the architectural symbols of Manhattan.Turning an industrial element into a modern and sophisticated creation, Tiffany & Co brings urban energy to its new collection.In a game of contrasts, Tiffany Knot combines soft organic shapes and bright angles on bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants and earrings. Demonstrating the signature pattern of the graphic node, some diamond patterns give the products a glamorous and festive touch, writes guide-joailliers.com.