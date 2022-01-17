Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Tiffany & Co presents a new jewelry collection
Image credit: Tiffany & Co
Tiffany & Co, part of the LVMH group, has released a new jewelry collection called Tiffany Knot.
The new jewelry line, which has joined the list of iconic Tiffany & Co projects, is conceived as a tribute to New York, where Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his brand in 1837.
As a design basis, the nodes of wire fences were taken, which are one of the architectural symbols of Manhattan.
Turning an industrial element into a modern and sophisticated creation, Tiffany & Co brings urban energy to its new collection.
In a game of contrasts, Tiffany Knot combines soft organic shapes and bright angles on bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants and earrings. Demonstrating the signature pattern of the graphic node, some diamond patterns give the products a glamorous and festive touch, writes guide-joailliers.com.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished