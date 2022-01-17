Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
17 january 2022
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
BlueRock boosts Q4 revenue
The diamond miner said it raked in about $3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the previous year’s $1.8 million.
"The market has remained buoyant throughout the year with prices returning to levels above those of 2019 resulting in revenue more than doubling in 2021 compared with 2020," said company chairperson Mike Houston.
BlueRock’s total revenue for 2021 reached $10.8 million, up from $4.8 million in 2020.
Meanwhile, the company’s production leapt 44% to 6, 866 carats during the quarter under review from the previous year’s 4, 781 carats.
Annual production rose 53% to 23, 497 carats in 2021 compared to 15, 371 carats in 2020.
Houston said the first-quarter production is often lower due to the impact of the wet season.
“I anticipate much of the [first quarter] 2022 will be used to make minor refinements on the plant and focus on sustaining production at the increased volumes,” he said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished