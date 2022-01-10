Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
Yesterday
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
De Beers raises rough diamond prices – again
Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources privy to the goings-on, that De Beers hiked the price of larger stones by about 5%, while some smaller rough stones registered prices increases of about 20%.
Rapaport on the other hand reports that the price increases for larger stones varied between 5% and 12%, while that of smaller stones rose by about 15%.
De Beers raised prices of rough diamonds by about 23% last year as it recovered from the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which rattled the industry.
Although the previous price increases were on larger stones, the focus is now on smaller, cheaper stones.
“Smaller diamonds, used in cheaper jewellery sold in places like Walmart Inc., struggled for years amid over-supply. However, they rallied strongly toward the end of 2021 as supply tightened and higher quality goods went up in the price,” writes Bloomberg.
“That led to a frenzy of buying in the secondary market, where accredited De Beers and Alrosa buyers sell to other gem manufacturers. That spurred De Beers to respond by raising its own prices.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished