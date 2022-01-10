Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
Yesterday
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Namdia more than doubles revenue despite Covid-19 pandemic
No figures were, however, provided and it was not clear, which reporting period registered the revenue growth.
“It is amazing, but I do not know whether it is innovation, luck or both,” Namdia chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya was quoted as saying by The Namibian.
“That is what happened, until today, I am telling you we had our best sales ever. This is our record-breaking year. We broke our record by more than 120%.”
He said they managed to sell their diamonds remotely as a result of the travelling restrictions.
“When Covid-19 hit us, we went for three months without selling a single stone. It was very difficult for us for a number of reasons – clients couldn't come in, logistical lockdowns, and people were scared to travel,” Hamutenya said.
“After three months, we found a working formula, where clients said they know that Namibian diamonds are beautiful, they know our quality and they trust us, hence, they suggested we put our diamonds in a box and deliver them.”
Namdia reported last November that it only conducted six rough diamond sales totalling 144,967 carats at an average of $494.75 per carat, during the 2020/2021 financial year.
This saw the diamond marketing and sales company reporting an 86% drop in full-year group profit after tax for the financial year to N$13.3 million compared to N$95.2 million, a year earlier.
This comprised of N$32.2 million in income tax and N$11.3 million in the export levy, while N$40 million was declared as dividends to Windhoek.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished