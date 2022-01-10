Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
Yesterday
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Sri Lanka looks to sell its 310 kg blue sapphire ‘Queen of Asia’
Image credit: greaterkashmir.com
Sri Lanka is looking to sell ‘Queen of Asia’, its 310-kg blue sapphire, if the buyer pays over $100 mn, as per media reports.
The natural corundum of 1,550,000 carats of blue sapphire was found from private land in Sri Lanka's Ratnapura locality in July 2021.
A Dubai firm has reportedly offered $100 mn but Sri Lanka is looking at a higher price for it. State Minister of Gem and Jewellery Related Industries Lohan Ratwatte, the report said no final decision has been taken by the Sri Lankan government yet on the offer. Ratwatte also said there are discussions underway on whether to auction the corundum sapphire at an even higher price.
Chamila Suranga Pannilaarachchi, the president of the Gemological Institute of Ratnapura, has revealed that a French gem scientist had valued the blue sapphire at more than $200 mn. The world's largest star sapphire cluster was “accidentally” discovered in the backyard of a gem trader when workmen were digging a well, BBC reported in July. "I have never seen such a large specimen before. This was probably formed around 400 million years ago," the report quoted Dr Gamini Zoysa, a renowned gemologist, as saying.
It was reported last month that the stone had attracted interest from potential buyers in the United States and China too. The sapphire found from private land in Ratnapura is currently in the custody of the Sri Lanka National Gem and Jewelry Authority, which has stored it in its laboratory.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished