New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
UAE gold jewellery demand shows recovery after lockdown
According to reports, this is attributed to mainly the improvement in the tourism sector. Tourists’ number visiting the UAE has been increasing, especially from India. The reopening of the airports, international flights and the successful vaccination programs helped gain the customers’ trust.
The demand for gold & jewellery will continue to grow till the end of the year, especially with DSF (Dubai Shopping Festival) and Dubai Expo2020, which will invite more visitors to the city. Since the Expo started around two months ago, over a million visitors have visited Dubai.
Dubai has a good reputation for selling one of the purest gold in the world. The gold prices in Dubai have considered one of the lowest prices, and the diversity of gold jewellery there is amazing. Being a global market where many brands of gold shops selling their exquisite designs make it indeed the best place to buy gold.
Al Romaizan UAE has over 50 gold shops in almost all UAE emirates. They locally design and produce around 70% of their products of fine gold, diamond, & pearl jewellery.
With this improvement and increase of gold demand in the UAE and almost all of the Middle East, it is more likely to continue at the same pace for the coming year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished