UAE gold jewellery demand shows recovery after lockdown

After almost a year of lockdown and strict restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UAE’s gold jewellery demand is now witnessing recovery compared to the same period last year.

According to reports, this is attributed to mainly the improvement in the tourism sector. Tourists’ number visiting the UAE has been increasing, especially from India. The reopening of the airports, international flights and the successful vaccination programs helped gain the customers’ trust.

The demand for gold & jewellery will continue to grow till the end of the year, especially with DSF (Dubai Shopping Festival) and Dubai Expo2020, which will invite more visitors to the city. Since the Expo started around two months ago, over a million visitors have visited Dubai.

Dubai has a good reputation for selling one of the purest gold in the world. The gold prices in Dubai have considered one of the lowest prices, and the diversity of gold jewellery there is amazing. Being a global market where many brands of gold shops selling their exquisite designs make it indeed the best place to buy gold.

Al Romaizan UAE has over 50 gold shops in almost all UAE emirates. They locally design and produce around 70% of their products of fine gold, diamond, & pearl jewellery.

With this improvement and increase of gold demand in the UAE and almost all of the Middle East, it is more likely to continue at the same pace for the coming year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





