New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Zim steel manufacturers back chrome ore export ban
Harare announced the chrome ore and chrome concentrate export ban in August last year.
However, the chrome concentrate export ban will come into effect in July this year.
“Zimbabwe foundries will be able to get all grades of ferrochrome at better prices as opposed to current high import cost,” Institute of Zimbabwe Foundries president Itai Zaba was quoted as saying by The Herald.
“This means we will lower our cost of production and make our products cheaper on the market.”
He said the ban will also help Zimbabwe beneficiate its chrome ore.
Zimbabwe has the world’s second-largest reserves of chromium ore after South Africa.
It is believed to have deposits of about 10 billion tonnes, which is 12% of the global total reserves.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished