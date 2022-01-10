Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
Yesterday
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Theta Gold extends underground pre-feasibility study
The first PFS, which incorporated the Beta, Frankfort and CDM mines, achieved a conversion factor of 63% from resource to mining reserve in those areas.
The PFS showed strong project economics with a short payback period of 13 months from the first gold and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $905 per ounce (oz) at a modest gold price assumption of just $1570/oz.
“It is expected that the addition will increase the production profile and mine-life, along with further improving project economics,” said company chairperson Bill Guy.
“Rietfontein high-grade ore was successfully mined up to 1945 using the shrinkage stoping method, producing 65 000 oz of gold from 227 000 t of ore, recovering more than 8 g/t.”
He said the Rietfontein development will take place within the existing historical footprint, with minimal new surface disturbance.
The workstreams for the Rietfontein PFS were completed, except for the metallurgical test work, due to backlogs currently experienced globally within labs, said Guy.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished