Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
Today
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
The head of Yakutia advocates the construction of an underground mine at Yubileinaya
“Being the head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), I believe that a solid and large mine should be built on this diamond pipe. Especially taking into account the trends that we see in the world market, taking into account the prospects for the development of the [ALROSA] company, the development of the territory in which the company operates. I think this mine is necessary,” he said, according to Interfax, which also quoted ALROSA CEO Sergei Ivanov as saying earlier that the deposit's reserves allow the company to make a decision to build an underground mine.
As of July 1, 2018, reserves of the Yubileinaya diamond pipe (in proven and probable categories) were estimated at 105 million carats, according to the Interfax report.
However, the agency noted further that the company did not mention the project for the construction of the Yubileinaya mine, in contrast to the restoration of the Mir mine, among the promising ones. The Yubileinaya diamond pipe accounted for about 21% of the ALROSA Group’s total diamond output in 2020. In the absence of Mir, which was flooded in August 2017, the Yubileinaya mine may become ALROSA's fourth operating underground mine (if at the time of its commissioning production at the very first mine, International will not be stopped).
Experts previously drew attention to a number of specific features in the development of Yubileinaya including difficult hydraulic conditions, deterioration of diamond grade and quality of rough in the reserves lying under the quarry, and an unfavorable wind rose, which is fraught with gas contamination of workings, Interfax concludes.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished