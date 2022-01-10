Tharisa maintains FY2022 production guidance

Tharisa, a platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer, has maintained its fiscal year 2022 production guidance of 165 000oz to 175 000oz PGMs (6E basis) and 1.75 million tonnes to 1.85 million tonnes of chrome concentrates.

It, however, said the COVID-19 pandemic remains a risk to the company, and guidance is premised on the current level of economic activity is maintained.

Meanwhile, Tharisa said the output of both PGMs and chrome concentrate reached record quarterly levels in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 ended 31 December 2021.

Tonnes milled totalled 1.43-million tonnes with a 10.1% increase in PGM rougher feed grade at 1.75 g/t, it said.

Chrome production of about 402 000 tonnes was up 1.5% quarter on quarter at an average metallurgical grade chrome price of $161/t.

“A great start to our new financial year, which will see the company transform further with the developments at our flagship asset, namely the integration of the Vulcan fine chrome recovery circuit at the Tharisa Mine, enabling us to reach 2 Mt per annum of chrome production, reduce costs and carbon emissions per unit,” said company chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis.

“Our diversification and growth plan sees our projects in Zimbabwe becoming fully integrated into the business within this financial year.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





