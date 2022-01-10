Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Tharisa maintains FY2022 production guidance
It, however, said the COVID-19 pandemic remains a risk to the company, and guidance is premised on the current level of economic activity is maintained.
Meanwhile, Tharisa said the output of both PGMs and chrome concentrate reached record quarterly levels in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 ended 31 December 2021.
Tonnes milled totalled 1.43-million tonnes with a 10.1% increase in PGM rougher feed grade at 1.75 g/t, it said.
Chrome production of about 402 000 tonnes was up 1.5% quarter on quarter at an average metallurgical grade chrome price of $161/t.
“A great start to our new financial year, which will see the company transform further with the developments at our flagship asset, namely the integration of the Vulcan fine chrome recovery circuit at the Tharisa Mine, enabling us to reach 2 Mt per annum of chrome production, reduce costs and carbon emissions per unit,” said company chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis.
“Our diversification and growth plan sees our projects in Zimbabwe becoming fully integrated into the business within this financial year.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished