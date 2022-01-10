Exclusive
New Angolan diamond marketing policy helps lift rough prices – Wetherall
The Angolan administration of President João Lourenço introduced technical regulations for its new diamond marketing policy in 2018 whose objective was to improve the attractiveness and competitiveness of the national diamond industry and grow outside...
Today
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
Zim gold output up 55% in 2021
The central bank governor John Mangudya said large gold miners produced 11 tonnes while small scale miners contributed 18 tonnes.
“The [central bank]…commends government for the Gold Incentive Scheme introduced in May 2021, which scheme has had a significant positive impact on gold deliveries to the Fidelity Gold Refinery,” he said.
Mangudya said it is expected that the quantum of Zimbabwe’s gold exports in 2021 will increase beyond the 29 tonnes when the gold component in the Platinum Group Metals is eventually included in the tally of gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery.
Gold producers are allowed to keep 60% of their sales in foreign currency, with the balance being converted into Zimbabwe dollars.
However, Harare allowed miners last year to keep up to 80% of their gold sales proceeds in foreign currency subject to an increase in production.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished