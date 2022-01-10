Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announced Full Year 2021 production and sales results
Full-year 2021 production of 6.23 million carats against the guidance of 6.30 - 6.50 million carats.
During FY 2021, 3,158,418 carats were sold at an average value of $94 per carat (US$75 per carat) for total proceeds of $298.4 million (US$236.9 million) in comparison to 3,329,289 carats sold at an average value of $68 per carat (US$51 per carat) for total proceeds of $227.0 million (US$171.3 million) in FY 2020.
Sentiment in the rough diamond market continues to be buoyant. Strong diamond jewellery sales during the holidays and lower rough diamond supply volumes from the major producers are expected to maintain this positive momentum through to the company's upcoming January sale.
Medium to longer-term, the company's outlook for rough diamonds remains positive. Retail diamond jewellery sales in the important US market confirm a growing preference for smaller, lower-priced diamonds which align well with the diamond profile of the Gahcho Kué Mine.
The closure of the Argyle diamond mine combined with reduced global rough diamond production is expected to further support prices as demand to replenish inventories of these diamond categories continues, the company's press release says.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished