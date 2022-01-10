Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Zambia optimistic about gemstone sector’s future
“The gemstone industry in Zambia has a future and I am excited about that. I am so excited about Kagem because the government has a share in it,” mines minister Paul Kabuswe was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly during a visit to Kagem Mining in Lufwanyama.
“Our focus as the government is to have organised mining all over; be it in the copper, manganese or gemstone industry. All we need to do is to organise and provide leadership, transparency, integrity and government and the people will get what is due to us.”
The Kagem emerald mine is 75%-owned by Gemfields, while the Zambian government’s Industrial Development Corporation owns the remaining 25% stake.
Kabuswe also called for transparency in the gemstone sector, a move supported by Gemfields, which sees transparency as critical in ensuring that the stakeholders receive the correct information.
Kagem has a projected life-of-mine of 25 years and is considered the leading contributor of taxes to the government in the gemstone sector.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished