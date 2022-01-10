Zambia optimistic about gemstone sector’s future

Today News

The Zambian government has expressed optimism about the future of the country’s gemstone sector and the mining industry in general.

“The gemstone industry in Zambia has a future and I am excited about that. I am so excited about Kagem because the government has a share in it,” mines minister Paul Kabuswe was quoted as saying by Mining Weekly during a visit to Kagem Mining in Lufwanyama.

“Our focus as the government is to have organised mining all over; be it in the copper, manganese or gemstone industry. All we need to do is to organise and provide leadership, transparency, integrity and government and the people will get what is due to us.”

The Kagem emerald mine is 75%-owned by Gemfields, while the Zambian government’s Industrial Development Corporation owns the remaining 25% stake.

Kabuswe also called for transparency in the gemstone sector, a move supported by Gemfields, which sees transparency as critical in ensuring that the stakeholders receive the correct information.

Kagem has a projected life-of-mine of 25 years and is considered the leading contributor of taxes to the government in the gemstone sector.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





