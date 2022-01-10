Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
ALROSA earned $4.169 billion from rough and polished diamonds sold in 2021
December sales were $254 million, including $241 million for rough and $12 million for polished goods.
“Today, we are proud to present strong rough diamond sales results for 12M 2021. According to preliminary estimates, they exceeded 2020 levels by 50%, and compared to 2019, the growth rate was 21%. This was driven by recovering demand for diamond jewellery in the key consumer markets in North America and Asia. Amid strong demand, December sales dynamics result from the high base effect of December 2020, when sales primarily came from our stocks, as well as from the trading session shift towards the end of the month with sales partly moving to January 2022. To reiterate, our inventories remain at rock bottom since mid-2021. We are generally positive about future demand for rough diamonds, given low stocks in the diamond pipeline and continued high demand from jewellery consumers,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished