ALROSA earned $4.169 billion from rough and polished diamonds sold in 2021

The company said it generated $4.169 billion in sales revenue last year, including $3.977 billion for rough diamonds and $192 million for polished diamonds.

December sales were $254 million, including $241 million for rough and $12 million for polished goods.

“Today, we are proud to present strong rough diamond sales results for 12M 2021. According to preliminary estimates, they exceeded 2020 levels by 50%, and compared to 2019, the growth rate was 21%. This was driven by recovering demand for diamond jewellery in the key consumer markets in North America and Asia. Amid strong demand, December sales dynamics result from the high base effect of December 2020, when sales primarily came from our stocks, as well as from the trading session shift towards the end of the month with sales partly moving to January 2022. To reiterate, our inventories remain at rock bottom since mid-2021. We are generally positive about future demand for rough diamonds, given low stocks in the diamond pipeline and continued high demand from jewellery consumers,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



