Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group posts unaudited key operational data for Q3 2021

The company’s retail sales went up 31.1% with Mainland China demonstrating the growth of 38.8%, while sales in Hong Kong & Macau of China and other markets dipped by 8.7% year-on-year. Same-store sales in Mainland China increased by 10.7% and in Hong Kong & Macau by 14.4%.

Chow Tai Fook said its revenue from gold jewelry and products in Mainland China surged by 76.8%, while the similar growth in Hong Kong & Macau of China and other markets reached 65.6%. The jeweler’s revenue driven by sales of gem‐set, platinum and k-gold jewelry in Mainland China was up by 18.5%, while in Hong Kong & Macau of China and other markets it rose by 26.6%.

Online sales in Mainland China soared by 74.1% in value and by 87.7% in volume year-on-year, the company’s statement said. Their contribution to Mainland China’s revenue was 10.4% in the reported period, of which 3.6% was contributed by smart retail applications.

Chow Tai Fook added a net of 432 stores in Mainland China during the third quarter, while in Hong Kong & Macau of China and other markets it opened 2 stores. As of 31 December 2021, the group had 5,646 stores in total.



