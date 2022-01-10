Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group posts unaudited key operational data for Q3 2021
Chow Tai Fook said its revenue from gold jewelry and products in Mainland China surged by 76.8%, while the similar growth in Hong Kong & Macau of China and other markets reached 65.6%. The jeweler’s revenue driven by sales of gem‐set, platinum and k-gold jewelry in Mainland China was up by 18.5%, while in Hong Kong & Macau of China and other markets it rose by 26.6%.
Online sales in Mainland China soared by 74.1% in value and by 87.7% in volume year-on-year, the company’s statement said. Their contribution to Mainland China’s revenue was 10.4% in the reported period, of which 3.6% was contributed by smart retail applications.
Chow Tai Fook added a net of 432 stores in Mainland China during the third quarter, while in Hong Kong & Macau of China and other markets it opened 2 stores. As of 31 December 2021, the group had 5,646 stores in total.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished