New collection of jewelry from "585*GOLD"

The network "585 * GOLDEN" and the brand Love is... have released a joint collection of jewelry.

Two types of Love is... pendants made of 925 sterling silver have already appeared in chain stores throughout Russia. They can be used as paired jewelry – one for yourself and your significant other.

The most romantic brand in the world - Love is... won the hearts of Russians in the 1990s, when the eponymous chewing gum with comics about the life of a couple in love appeared.

"We are pleased to present original global brands on the Russian market. The 585*GOLDEN network cooperates with many international brands, our portfolio includes products from 30+ foreign partners. We are constantly increasing the volume of purchases because these goods are in great demand," said Alexey Felixov, General director of the federal franchise network "585 * GOLDEN".



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





