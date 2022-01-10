Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
New collection of jewelry from "585*GOLD"
Two types of Love is... pendants made of 925 sterling silver have already appeared in chain stores throughout Russia. They can be used as paired jewelry – one for yourself and your significant other.
The most romantic brand in the world - Love is... won the hearts of Russians in the 1990s, when the eponymous chewing gum with comics about the life of a couple in love appeared.
"We are pleased to present original global brands on the Russian market. The 585*GOLDEN network cooperates with many international brands, our portfolio includes products from 30+ foreign partners. We are constantly increasing the volume of purchases because these goods are in great demand," said Alexey Felixov, General director of the federal franchise network "585 * GOLDEN".
