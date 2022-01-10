Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Investment decision on Russia’s Mir diamond mine may be made as early as May this year
The feasibility study will be reviewed by the strategy committee of ALROSA’s supervisory board and then by the supervisory board itself. “We can state that everything should move towards a positive decision,” said Sergei Ivanov.
He also informed that during the exploratory deep-level drilling at the Udachnaya and Mir diamond pipes, additional diamond reserves of 118 million carats were confirmed and the company can put this amount on its balance sheet. Diamond reserves of more than 80 million carats were confirmed at Udachnaya and almost 38 million carats at Mir.
“We have not had great discoveries in recent years, but the increase in reserves that we see allows us to outstrip production levels,” said ALROSA's CEO adding that ALROSA geologists will also test the diamond grade of one of the new pipes at the company’s Aikhal Mining and Processing Division located in the vicinity of the Yubileinaya diamond mine, as well as the diamond grade of one of the promising pipes at the Verkhne-Munskoye diamond field and that the results of these works may become available in 2022.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished