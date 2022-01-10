Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
De Beers Forevermark sees strong demand for diamonds in South India this year
The brand continues to grow in South India, the largest market for De Beers Forevermark in India. While the brand has 270 doors in India spread over 60 markets, it looks forward to expanding this to 300 and expanding its exclusive boutique stores as well from 12 to 30 by the end of this year.
Commenting on the outlook, Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India, said: “The growth trajectory has been very strong for us in the past few years and we expect it will continue. People want to invest in luxury products but ones that hold value and want assurance of genuineness. Despite the challenges experienced due to the pandemic, Indian consumers have expressed a strong demand for diamond jewellery, outstripping demand for other luxury categories. We have created a world of unique precious jewellery - urbane, intricate, minimalistic designs that are informal and experimental for everyday wear. One of the key lessons the pandemic has taught us is to value that, which is genuine.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished