De Beers Forevermark sees strong demand for diamonds in South India this year

De Beers Forevermark, one of the most trusted diamond brands, is upbeat about the demand for diamonds in South India in 2022. The brand had already witnessed a huge response last year and is expecting to grow in double digits this year too given the pent-up demand.

The brand continues to grow in South India, the largest market for De Beers Forevermark in India. While the brand has 270 doors in India spread over 60 markets, it looks forward to expanding this to 300 and expanding its exclusive boutique stores as well from 12 to 30 by the end of this year.

Commenting on the outlook, Sachin Jain, Managing Director, De Beers India, said: “The growth trajectory has been very strong for us in the past few years and we expect it will continue. People want to invest in luxury products but ones that hold value and want assurance of genuineness. Despite the challenges experienced due to the pandemic, Indian consumers have expressed a strong demand for diamond jewellery, outstripping demand for other luxury categories. We have created a world of unique precious jewellery - urbane, intricate, minimalistic designs that are informal and experimental for everyday wear. One of the key lessons the pandemic has taught us is to value that, which is genuine.”



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





