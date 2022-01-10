Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Osino to acquire gold exploration property in Namibia from B2Gold
The acquisition agreement is subject to Namibian regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions.
Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Osino agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Namibian company, Razorback Gold Mining, which wholly owns the Namibian exclusive prospecting license 3195 covering 19,969 hectares.
It will also acquire all technical information and other books and records of the Ondundu Gold Project.
“We believe this is a highly accretive transaction for Osino which provides significant additional scale, diversification and consolidation of Osino’s Namibian projects,” said Osino chief executive Heye Daun. “We plan to build on the excellent exploration and resource development work which B2Gold completed over the last 6 years and to quickly advance the project to a compliant resource stage.”
He said based on the project's historical exploration and analysis, they believe the Ondundu Gold Project has the type of mineralisation with the potential to host a significant open-pit gold resource possibly in the order of more than 1 million ounces of contained gold with the possibility for co-development with Osino’s Twin Hills Gold Project, which is located about 130 km from Ondungu.
“The consideration payable is partially deferred and upon close will result in B2Gold becoming a strategic shareholder of Osino,” said Daun.
“We are very pleased that B2Gold has agreed to the part-equity structure of the transaction and appreciate B2Gold’s implicit vote of confidence in Osino’s ability to take Ondundu to the next level.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished