Gemfields now holds its 6.54% stake in Sedibelo Platinum directly

Gemfields says the interposed vehicle Pallinghurst Ivy Lane Capital (Ivy Lane), which held an interest of 27.64% interest in Sedibelo Platinum Mines (SPM), has been unbundled.

It said Ivy Lane’s 27.64% shareholding in SPM, as well as Ivy Lane’s surplus net assets, have been transferred to Ivy Lane’s shareholders following their respective equity holdings in Ivy Lane.

This, it said, means Gemfields now holds its 6.54% stake in SPM directly.

SPM is an unlisted public company incorporated in Guernsey and owns and operates the Pilanesberg Platinum Mines in South Africa’s Bushveld Igneous Complex.

SPM dispatched and sold approximately 128,800 4E PGM ounces (comprising platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold) and generated EBITDA of about $113 million in its financial year ending 31 December 2020.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





