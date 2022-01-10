Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
Gemfields now holds its 6.54% stake in Sedibelo Platinum directly
It said Ivy Lane’s 27.64% shareholding in SPM, as well as Ivy Lane’s surplus net assets, have been transferred to Ivy Lane’s shareholders following their respective equity holdings in Ivy Lane.
This, it said, means Gemfields now holds its 6.54% stake in SPM directly.
SPM is an unlisted public company incorporated in Guernsey and owns and operates the Pilanesberg Platinum Mines in South Africa’s Bushveld Igneous Complex.
SPM dispatched and sold approximately 128,800 4E PGM ounces (comprising platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold) and generated EBITDA of about $113 million in its financial year ending 31 December 2020.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished