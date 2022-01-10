Exclusive
LGDs will continue to be an option for consumers, from the high-quality bridal market to the fashion market
Richard Garard is a founding member of the International Grown Diamond Association, which was established in 2016. He serves on the Executive Committee of IGDA as President and Secretary General. IGDA was created to represent, promote and...
10 january 2022
Everything is design and design is everything
Born in the Basra pearls family, the first private jewelers to royal families, Ashraf Motiwala is the fourth generation to carry forward the legacy of A S Motiwala. Spearheading the prestigious family legacy, Ashraf Motiwala felt the need to breathe...
03 january 2022
Typical Jeweller is the initiative to promote the Russian jewellery industry
Typical Jeweller is one of the largest websites on the Russian Internet for the new generation jewellers. The total audience, including social media, is over 100,000 people per month. Every day, the latest news from the jewellery industry, educational...
27 december 2021
Johan Erikson: Demand for Natural Diamonds will always remain strong
First Element is a fully independent Diamond Services Company registered in Belgium and South Africa which has become one of the premier diamond valuing, marketing and cleaning companies in the industry. First Element is committed to providing a world-class...
20 december 2021
China’s opening of new jewellery stores to continue driving incremental demand - Paul Zimnisky
China, the world’s second-largest consumer of diamond jewellery after the United States, has continued to open new jewellery stores at a relatively aggressive pace, according to independent diamond analyst Paul Zimnisky. He told Rough&Polished’s Mathew...
13 december 2021
India’s gold imports & prices to rise in 2022
While there is a possibility that gold imports could moderate in January this year with the rising cases of Covid-19 which have prompted local authorities across many states to impose restrictions or curfews, it will only ‘grow in the later months.
Gold prices are indeed expected to rise, due to the impact of the rising Omicron cases. Gold prices are expected to remain high in the medium term and later may show correction with global cues and US Fed rate hike. Importers will try to get an advantage from lower gold prices combined with a stronger rupee.
Despite uncertainties, the gold demand outlook for 2022 will remain healthy with considerable unmet demand still in the market, according to industry leaders.
In volume terms, India imported 1,050 tonnes of gold in 2021. This is the most in a decade, and far more than double of the 430 tonnes imported in 2020. Also, price correction during early last year made gold more affordable for retail consumers. Local gold prices hit a record high in August 2020 but fell back in March 2021, when monthly imports spiked to a record 177 tonnes. In December, India imported 86 tonnes of gold, slightly more than last year’s 84 tonnes.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished